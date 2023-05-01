CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy’s vehicle was struck Monday evening following a pursuit that ended in West Ashley.

According to CCSO, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Ashley Hall Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

CCSO said that the suspect hit the patrol vehicle and a civilian car before being taken into custody. There were no serious injuries reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collisions.

