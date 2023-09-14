CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning residents about scammers who are impersonating deputies and tricking people into paying money to get family members out of jail.

The sheriff’s office said the detention center does not call people seeking bail payments, nor does its warrant unit call people for money to resolve a warrant.

If you receive one of these calls, officials say you should not make an emotional decision. “Slow down. Take a breath. Hang up. Ignore the message. Block the call,” the sheriff’s office recommended.

Be skeptical of calls making these requests. Deputies say scammers may use real CCSO employee names, spoof real law enforcement phone numbers, or create legitimate-looking email addresses.

“Don’t trust your caller ID. Don’t click any links,” CCSO said.

Never give your personal information like your full name, address, or social security number to these types of callers – even if they claim to have those details.

“If you’re concerned about the potential predicament described by the caller, make independent inquiries to determine if it’s real (spoiler: it’s likely not). For anything dealing with CCSO, including the Detention Center, reach us at 843-202-1700.”

If you’ve fallen victim to a scam in Charleston County, you can report it to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at the above number, or you can contact your local law enforcement.