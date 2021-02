CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday released a statement warning the public of recent scam phone calls in which scammers pretend to be law enforcement officers.

CCSO said that the scammers use the names of local law enforcement officers and demand money.

Law enforcement officers will never demand money over the phone, and no personal information should be given to those demanding it, according to CCSO.