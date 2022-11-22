CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person.

According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision.

EMS and fire crews were already on scene treating one victim, so deputies spoke to witnesses to learn more about what happened.

Witnesses said that the suspect — Michelle Harrison (50) — had been driving erratically. They said that she crossed the double yellow line multiple times, almost drove into a ditch, was driving at an inconsistent speed, and “was aggressively approaching vehicles then slamming on her brakes” prior to hitting the victim’s car.

Deputies spoke to Harrison, who said that she did not need medical attention and that she had not been drinking. She told deputies that she had not had any alcohol in a month. According to the report, her pupils “appeared to be pinpoint,” so deputies asked if she would complete a field sobriety test.

Harrison failed the field sobriety test and was taken into custody. On the way to Al Cannon Detention Center, she fell asleep in the back of the patrol car “so much so that she did not respond” to several attempts to wake her up, according to the report.

Once at the detention center, Harrison was given a breathalyzer test. Her results came in as 0.00 blood alcohol content. She then consented to a blood test and told deputies that she was on several medications, none of which were identified in the report.

Harrison was charged with DUI and was released early Tuesday morning on a $1,017 bond.