CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a woman who brought a concealed weapon into a school basketball game.

According to the report, deputies were told that a woman watching the game had a gun. A witness said the gun fell on the floor during the game, then the woman picked it up and put it in her backpack.

Deputies escorted the woman — identified as Dana Washington — to a room and she admitted that she was carrying a gun and had a Concealed Weapon Permit (CWP.)

Washington was informed that CWP’s do not apply to school grounds, and signs are posted outside of the school clearly stating that firearms are not allowed. She claimed she was unaware that her CWP did not permit her to carry the weapon on school grounds, according to the report.

The green 9mm gun was not loaded.

Washington was charged with carrying weapons on school grounds. She was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and later released on a $10,000 bond.