RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston County are investigating after a woman was injured during a home invasion Wednesday morning in the Ravenel area.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Jericho Mobile Home Park off Savannah Highway just before 4:00 a.m. after receiving a report that someone had broken into a home and demanded money from a resident.

“The intruder shot the victim in the leg before fleeing,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The woman was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury.

Deputies were not able to find the shooting during a search of the area, and no suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.