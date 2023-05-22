CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Monday morning shooting that injured one person.

According to CCSO, deputies were called to an apartment complex on the 2700 block of S. Oakridge Circle shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds lying in front of an apartment building.

CCSO said that the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.