CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Hollywood woman who allegedly threatened to shoot her whole family and barricaded herself and her child in a room with multiple guns.

According to affidavits, Hedi Dietz (40) got into an argument with the father of her children Saturday night. Deputies said that her two daughters — who are four and eight years old — were home at the time.

Deputies arrived to the home on Dixie Plantation Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. and were shown a video of Dietz shouting “I swear to God, I will kill everyone here, kids included,” while holding her youngest child.

Dietz then took the child into another room “where potentially another firearm could be” and barricaded herself in, deputies said.

The affidavit states that while Dietz was making the threats, “the victim attempted to get away from [Dietz] several times” but Dietz would not allow her.

Dietz also allegedly threatened to burn down the man’s camper with him and his girlfriend inside, according to the report.

There were several firearms in the home, which Dietz “had access to and was able to use.”

Dietz was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, second degree domestic violence, and first degree assault and battery.

She is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $225,000 bond.