CCSO working to identify larceny suspect

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday released photos of a man wanted for stealing around $5,000 worth of items from Coastal RV.

The man stole three catalytic converters off of RVs and damaged two custom Y pipes, according to CCSO.

After the first theft, the man “returned tot he business and stole the deer cameras” that were being used for surveillance.

CCSO describes the suspect as a white man between 25-35 years old. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a camo jacket, a blue shirt, blue jeans, a blue and white hat, and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO.