CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is responding to a Monday evening collision in West Ashley.

According to CCSO, a portion of Ashley Hall Road at North Woodmere Drive was closed as of 6:00 p.m.

CCSO said the single-vehicle collision resulted in “serious injuries.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.