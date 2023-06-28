CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says malaria has been detected in the U.S. for the first time in 20 years.

According to a health advisory issued Monday by the CDC, the U.S. has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months.

Health officials are warning doctors in southern states of the possibility of infection.

Mosquitos are the “most studied animal on the planet, because they are the most dangerous animal on the planet,” according to Charleston County Taxonomist, Ed Harne.

Harne says there are upwards of 50 mosquito species in Charleston County.

Charleston County and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control advise residents to take the following steps to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases bites:

Use deet products

Wear long-sleeve clothing

Flush standing water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and plant saucers that have been held for three or four days

Put window screening over rain-collecting barrels and buckets

Keep roof gutters cleaned of leaves and branches

Cover swimming pools and maintain recommended chlorine levels

Pull drain plugs out of uncovered boats and secure boat covers to shed rainwater

Charleston County Mosquito Control Manager, Bryan Hayes reminds residents that mosquitos require water to breed.

Mosquitos typically breed in the following areas:

On top of standing water.

Where water dries out and returns.

In a container like a birdbath or flowerpot.

Charleston County’s Mosquito Control Program spearheads mosquito control across 1,353 square miles.

Contact Charleston County Mosquito Control at (843) 202-7880 with mosquito-related questions or concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.