NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of North Charleston is turning fifty, and city officials are inviting the community to celebrate with them!

The City will commemorate its 50th anniversary in the Park Circle Business District on June 11.

The free-community street festival will feature local bands, a Kids’ Zone, local vendors and merchants, merchandise, and prize giveaways. To top it all off, attendees can enjoy delicious desserts while singing ‘Happy Birthday.’

Also, there will be a 50th Anniversary Classic Car show, “showcasing America’s motoring past.”

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.