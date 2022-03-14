CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with authentic Irish food and drinks, grab a Guinness at one of Charleston’s many Irish pubs. While this list is by no means extensive, we’ve compiled some of the most popular Irish pubs in the Charleston area.

O’Brion’s Pub & Grille has locations in Mount Pleasant and James Island. The Lowcountry staple has been around for over 20 years. Though locations have changed, the good food, drinks, and atmosphere have remained.

Mac’s Place brings Chicago’s love of the Irish to the Lowcountry. The Downtown restaurant describes itself as a “not so traditional Irish Pub” perfect for sports fans.

Tommy Condon’s is Charleston’s OG Irish Pub. Opened in 1984, Tommy Condon’s has been bringing authentic Irish food, drinks, and décor to the Lowcountry for decades.

Mardra Rua has locations in North Charleston and Summerville. The traditional pub brings together three things Irish people love: good food, good drinks, and soccer.

Dunleavy’s Pub has been bringing Irish staples to Sullivan’s Island for nearly 30 years. The family-owned dive bar is a favorite among locals.

St. James Gate prides itself on being Irish-owned and operated. The Folly Beach staple was named after the famous Guinness brewery, and brings Irish staple food and drinks to the coast.