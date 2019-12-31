Celebrating the Diversity of Faiths in Charleston

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – January is Interfaith Harmony Month- a month all about engaging and celebrating the different faiths around the Lowcountry and South Carolina.

“It’s important for everyone of all backgrounds, religious and non-religious, to get to know your neighbor​,” says Dena Moses of Charleston Interreligious Council.

All throughout the month, different organizations across the state will be hosting events geared towards understanding and appreciating different belief systems.

Seacoast Church kicked off the monthlong celebration on Monday with a ‘gathering of the faiths’ attended by 20 different religious/faith groups.

The city says that these events are taking place just in time to celebrate 2020, as well as take a look back at 350 years of Charleston history.

For a full list of events taking place during Interfaith Harmony Month, you can visit the link here.