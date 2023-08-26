CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department says one person was hospitalized Friday night after a neighbor heard a smoke alarm at a nearby home.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an active smoke alarm at a West Ashley townhome just after 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Initial 911 calls stated the neighbor had heard a smoke alarm and failed to make contact with the homeowner.

A second call reported active smoke at the scene.

Upon arrival, CFD and Saint Andrews Fire Department immediately located a resident in the living room.

Charleston County EMS transported the resident to a local hospital for treatment while CFD extinguished a small fire in the home.

No additional injuries were reported.

Charleston Fire Marshal Division is investigating.