CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department rescued 11 people from an elevator Sunday night.

According to officials, an elevator at the Vendue was overloaded with people and stopped operating around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Multiple CFD fire units responded to the scene to help remove the elevator occupants safely from the elevator. Officials were able to remove all 11 occupants from the elevator.

No injuries have been reported at this time.