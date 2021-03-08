CFD: Charleston Fire Department station remains closed due to unknown odor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department station on the corner of Wentworth and Meeting streets in Downtown Charleston remains closed on Monday, five days after the detection of an unknown and possibly dangerous odor.

According to CFD, a meter brought in from the Columbia Fire Department alerted to a “family of gasses” being present in the building, but did not identify a specific gas.

A third-party vendor is being brought in to conduct an air quality survey. The results are expected to be in some time this week.

The two engines typically located at the station have been relocated to the Gaillard Center “in order to remain within their primary response district and minimize impacts to response time.”

All members of the station are still reporting to other stations.