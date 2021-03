CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Wednesday responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Poinsett Street.



Via CFD

Firefighters arrived around 5:00 p.m. and “reported fire venting from the rear of the abandoned one-story home.”

Crews began attacking the flames and ensured that there were no occupants in the house.

They were able to get the fire under control in under 10 minutes and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

No injuries were reported.