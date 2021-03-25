CFD extinguishes housefire on East Shore Lane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Thursday responded to a house fire on East Shore Lane.

According to CFD, crews arrived just after 6:00 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming out of the single-story home.

Via CFD

The fire was brought under control in 12 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Responding agencies included CFD, Saint Andrews Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, and Charleston County EMS.

The Fire Marshal Division is investigating.