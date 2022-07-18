CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department is urging residents to keep doors in their homes closed to prevent the spread of fire.

The Fire Research Institute and CFD are promoting the ‘Close Before you Doze’ campaign to educate resident how closing a door before falling asleep can save a life.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, seconds can make the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy.

Modern synthetic construction materials cause fire to spread quickly and become toxic faster. The Institute suggests that residents have less than three minutes to escape.

A closed door can slow the spread of flames, reduce toxic smoke levels, improve oxygen, and decrease temperatures.

According to the Fire Research Institute, an open door may reach 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. A room with a closed door may only reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Make closing a door a habit in your everyday routine to save a life.