CFD investigating structure fire on North Romney St.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire at the Bridgeview Village Apartments on Romney Street around 1:41 p.m on Tuesday.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but at least one building sustained visible damage.

There is still a large Fire Department presence at the scene as of 3:40 p.m.

Crews responded to a fire at Bridgeview Aprtments this afternoon. The fire damage was contained to two units, with two additional units suffering water damage. Fire Marshals are currently on scene conducting a fire in investigation. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/hnyGcUrRxM — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) March 3, 2020

The cause of the fire and extent of damage are unknown at this time.

We have reached out to CFD for more information and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

