CFD: One injured during kitchen fire at CofC apartment building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Wednesday responded to a kitchen fire at an apartment in the Sterling Campus Center Apartments on George Street.

According to CFD, crews arrived shortly after 6:00 p.m. and made their way to a third story apartment, where a kitchen fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system.

CFD reports that the resident was cooking with grease when the grease in the pan ignited. The resident moved the pan to the sink and tried to douse the fire with water, which only exacerbated the flames. The fire “burned the resident and scorched the cabinets before activating the fire sprinkler system.”







The resident was treated by EMS and transported for burn injuries.

Four units were impacted by water damage.

CFD is reminding everyone not to try and extinguish a grease fire with water; instead, they advise keeping a lid nearby and suffocating the fire, should a small grease fire ignite.