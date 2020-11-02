CFD responding to structure fire at Hawthorne Westside Apartments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at the Hawthorne Westside Apartments in West Ashley.

According to administration at the Hawthorne Westside Apartments, the fire is contained to building 3 at this time.

The Charleston Fire Department says the fire is under control and crews are conducting salvage and overhaul.

We have crews en route to the scene and are working to learn more.

