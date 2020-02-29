CFD responds to fire at Downtown restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire at 24 N Market Street around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to CFD, an automatic fire alarm was triggered, and crews arrived to see smoke coming from the building.

Crews searched the building and were able to extinguish the fire. Hooked Seafood Restaurant, located on the first floor, was the only part of the building damaged by the fire.

CFD units responded to 24 N Market at 7:30 am for an automatic fire alarm. Crews encountered smoke on arrival and searched the building. The fire has been extinguished. Additional details will be provided in the next 2 hrs. #chsnews — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) February 29, 2020

Fire Marshals are still currently on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.