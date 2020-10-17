Red Cross assisting nearly 40 people after West Ashley apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Friday responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex in West Ashely that damaged two dozen units.

The fire took place at the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove Apartments at 3590 Mary Ader Avenue, off of Glenn McConnell Parkway.

Some flames were still visible when News 2 crews arrived at the scene shortly before midnight.

As neighbors gathered to watch CFD douse the flames, volunteers with the SC Red Cross arrived to provide assistance.

They distributed comfort kits containing personal-hygiene items, as well as emergency funds for immediate needs to those impacted by the fire.

The Red Cross says that at least 40 people were displaced by the fire, however that number may grow.

The organization is also “providing virtual mental and spiritual care assistance to anyone that may need it.” They plan to continue assisting with any needs that may arise.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

