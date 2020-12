CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Tuesday responded to a house fire on Morton Avenue.

According to CFD, crews arrived shortly before 4:00 p.m. and discovered smoke in the attic “and quickly isolated the fire.” No injuries have been reported.

Via CFD

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Red Cross has been requested to assist those impacted.