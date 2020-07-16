CFD: Structure fire in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire at 70 Reid Street around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke from the Ravenel Bridge around the time of the fire.

According to CFD, the fire is under control and no injuries were reported.

Fire Marshals are currently on scene investigating.

Multiple units responded to a structure fire on Reid Street at approximately 6:20 PM. The fire is under control, no reported injuries. Fire Marshals are responding to investigate the incident. #CharlestonFirefighters #ChsNews pic.twitter.com/PgKccydsgM — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) July 16, 2020

We have crews at the scene. We will provide updates as more details become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.