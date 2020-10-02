CFD: Three injured after partial building collapse on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) and North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a partial building collapse on Daniel Island Friday evening.

CFD and @NCFDSC are currently working together to stabilize a partial collapse of a building under construction on Daniel Island. Three workers were hurt and evaluated by EMS, one transported. #ChsNews #CharlestonFirefighters pic.twitter.com/xal945m4g3 — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) October 2, 2020

According to CFD, the agencies are working to stabilize the structure, which is currently under construction.

Three workers were injured in the collapse. They were evaluated by EMS, and only one was transported, according to CFD.

We have crews en route to the scene.

