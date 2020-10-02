CFD: Three injured after partial building collapse on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) and North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a partial building collapse on Daniel Island Friday evening.
According to CFD, the agencies are working to stabilize the structure, which is currently under construction.
Three workers were injured in the collapse. They were evaluated by EMS, and only one was transported, according to CFD.
We have crews en route to the scene.
