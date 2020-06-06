‘Change is Coming’: local leaders fight for the message behind the protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A few weeks ago, Charles Dove and Persephone Posada were complete strangers. Their serendipitous meeting has led to a powerful bond; and a promise to fight for change.

“We just found each other on two different protests on two different days,” says Posada. “I guess the leadership pack just kind of fell on, and here we are,” says Dove.

Their group ‘Change is Coming’ is not just a name; it’s a promise. Their voices are continuing to reach more and more people everyday.

“I will give all the time that I have to make sure justice is an equal platform,” says Dove.

Charles Dove at a recent protest.

In conjunction with community leaders, they’ve planned a march over the Ravenel Bridge this Sunday afternoon. Mount Pleasant Police Officers will be standing by their side, helping to lift up their message, so it can be heard loud and clear.

“Black Lives Matter. Justice is equal, police brutality reform is needed, and change is here. Change is coming. We are ready to fight,” says Dove.

Their fear is that some will lose sight of that message; the purpose behind their protests.

“There’s so much focus on the marches and the protests and not enough focus on what we’re actually doing. We’re not just out here wasting people’s time, walking across this long bridge, you know? It’s beyond the marches. The marches are to get the voices heard,” says Posada.

This march is just another piece of the puzzle they are trying to solve. They believe there is still much to be done here in the Lowcountry and in America.

Persephone Posada at a recent protest.

“I keeping seeing that a lot as well, ‘when are we going to be done? Is it going to be done when the officers are arrested?’ No, it’s going to be done when this doesn’t have to be done anymore,” says Posada.

This Sunday, thousands are planning to join them as they continue to fight until they no longer have to.