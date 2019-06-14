Changes coming to popular Charleston County boat landing

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Changes could be on the way to a popular Charleston County boat landing.

Councilwoman Anna Johnson says the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been called to Martin’s Boat Landing near Adam’s run several times.

So, on Thursday, she presented a proposed ordinance, drafted by the county attorney’s office, regarding parking regulations at all county boat landings.

She asked County Council to ban discharging firearms, the operation of ATVs and consumption of alcohol.

The county’s public safety committee passed the ordinance.