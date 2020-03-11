Charges dropped against CPD officer accused of assaulting suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Andy Savage tells News 2 that assault charges against former Charleston Police Department Officer, Kevin Schlieben, have been dropped.

Schlieben was previously charged with assault and battery third degree for a 2019 incident in which he reportedly struck a suspect in the back of the head.

The victim alleged that Schlieben and other officers beat him, but a transcript of an interview from the case states that the officers were wearing body cameras, and the events described by the victim did not match what was caught on the body cameras.

The case was supposed to go to court on Wednesday, but the judge dropped the charges against Schlieben, essentially clearing him.

The State Law Enforcement Division, who investigated the case, provided News 2 with the following statement:

“SLED is currently reviewing the Courts decision and does not believe it would be appropriate to comment further at this current time.”

We will continue following this developing story.