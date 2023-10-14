CHARLESTON S.C (WCBD) – A charity fundraiser between two fire departments will take place Saturday evening in North Charleston.

The Carolina Ice Palace will host the Columbia Fire Hockey and Charleston Local 61 teams to benefit Charleston firefighter Lee Worrell who lost his home in an Aug. 23 fire.

According to a GoFundMe, the fire left Lee Worrell and his family with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“The loss of a home and personal belongings is not just a financial setback but a deeply emotional and psychological one,” says the GoFundMe.

The game will be at the Carolina Ice Palace Sat, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

There is a gate fee of $10.

