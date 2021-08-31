Two CCSD elementary schools going virtual

Graciela Leahy, 13, an eighth grader at Ohio’s Columbus Gifted Academy, works on her computer in her bedroom, in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021, to begin a stretch of nearly six straight hours at her desk. A year later in the pandemic, the unplanned experiment with distance learning continues for thousands of students like Leahy who have yet to set foot back in classrooms. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

CHALRESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charles Pinckney and Sullivan’s Island Elementary Schools in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Tuesday announced that they will move to virtual learning effective Wednesday, September 1.

According to statements from the schools, the virtual learning period is expected to last two weeks.

Leaders said that the decision “is based on the number of positive COVID-19 vases associated with [the] school and the number of students quarantined as close contacts.”

“While we know this will be initially challenging for our school community, we are making this adjustment to ensure student/staff safety and to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on our campus among students and staff… Given our discussions and review of data with medical professionals, please know this is the best option for our students at this time.”

Pinckney parents can drive by the school Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. to pick up iPads for students.

Both schools said that they will “do extensive, additional cleaning of [the] building, including 100% disinfection fogging [Tuesday night], which will allow [the] staff members to teach remotely from their classrooms.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.