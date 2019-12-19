Charleston Acceleration Academy celebrates largest ever graduating class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Acceleration Academy held a graduation ceremony for eighteen students on Wednesday night.

The event was far from ordinary, according to Jeff Good, a spokesperson for the school, who described it as “quite a lively spectacle — not your usual staid graduation.”

The graduates celebrated what they once thought was impossible- receiving a high school diploma.

Students like “Summer Rose, a single mother who had to sell her car to buy formula for her baby, and Noah Ratliff, who was dismissed by another public school due to health issues”, were able to excel thanks to the unique program.

According to a press release, Charleston Acceleration Academy provides “a last chance at earning a diploma for students who dropped out of, or experienced failure at, North Charleston High and other public schools.”

It offers a “blended learning environment that combines individualized online coursework and in person guidance from teachers, counselors, and life and college/career coaches.”

This year’s graduating class was the largest in the school’s short history, and Charleston Acceleration Academy is looking forward to many more.