CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry Charter School’s charter revocation is moving forward after a new step in the legal battle with the district that oversees it.

In January, the South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD) made the decision to revoke the charter for Charleston Advancement Academy (CAA), effective at the end of this month.

On June 15, attorneys for Charleston Advancement Academy filed for a motion for stay on the revocation decision, and on Thursday they learned a judge denied that motion.

This comes after a hearing for the motion was held on Wednesday, June 21. Both CAA and SCPCSD presented their sides in front of a judge. After over three hours, the judge did not make a decision and kept the case under advisement.

Now, with the judge denying the motion, CAA’s revocation will officially go into effect Friday, June 30.