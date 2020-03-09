Charleston airport adds post-security pet relief area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport now has an indoor pet relief station.

The station, which they shared pictures of on Twitter, is located after security in Concourse A.

‘Cause when your dog has gotta go, your dog has gotta go! 🐶 Lucky for you, #iflyCHS has an indoor pet relief station located in Concourse A, post-security for your convenience. pic.twitter.com/r65B4GTU8l — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) March 9, 2020

Previously, the only pet relief stations were located outside of the airport, before security.

For those traveling with animals, the lack of an indoor station was somewhat of a burden. Travelers either had to wait with pets outside of security until the very last minute, or leave the gate and go through security again if the pet needed to be let out.

The indoor relief station enables travelers with pets to remain close to their gate and cater to their pets.