CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport (CHS) saw over 100% more passengers during the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend compared to years past.

According to CHS, 48,744 passengers boarded planes between the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Last year, CHS saw 44,890 boarding passengers during that same time period. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, that statistic was only 20,367.

The most popular day to travel this year was Sunday, with 10,105 passengers boarding planes, followed by Wednesday with 9,327 passengers boarding planes.

Thanksgiving saw the fewest passengers boarding planes, with only 3,747 reported.

The numbers do not include passengers that flew into Charleston and did not catch a return flight during the specified time period.