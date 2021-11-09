Charleston among best cities for military retirees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is among the 15 best cities in the country for military retirees, according to a recent study by SmartAsset.

The study compared 200 cities across the country, analyzing factors such as

“percentage of the population who are veterans ages 65 and older, number of retirement communities, estimated senior tax burden, number of Veterans Administration health facilities and benefit offices, median veteran income, percentage of veterans living under the poverty line and unemployment rate.”

30 cities were scored out of 100 in three categories: military retirement friendliness, resources for veterans, and economic environment.

Charleston ranked 13, receiving scores of 56.69, 66.45, and 77.91 in the above categories respectively.

Boise, Idaho ranked number one and Washington, D.C. ranked 30.