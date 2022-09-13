CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina on Tuesday welcomed the first Black woman to be ordained as a priest in the history of the organization.

Rev. Henrietta Rivers was ordained into priesthood at St. John’s Chapel, where her husband is the Rector.

Rivers currently serves as the Middle School Chaplain at Porter Gaud School. She also interns at the Holy Cross Churches of Sullivan’s and Daniel Islands.

Rivers holds a Master of Divinity degree from Trinity School for Ministry.

Of the 109 priests serving the Diocese, only three are Black. Rivers will be the fourth Black priest and first Black female priest in the organization.

Bishop Chip Edgar, who will ordain Rivers, said that he is delighted to be ordaining “someone who is equipped and gifted for leadership in the church, someone who is called by God to ordained ministry.”