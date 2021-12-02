Charleston Animal Control unable to capture coyote on top of Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal Control officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday were unsuccessful in their attempts to capture a coyote that made its way to the top of the Don Holt Bridge.

CPD received multiple calls about a dog on the bridge shortly before 3:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they realized that the animal was a coyote.

Officers and Animal Control blocked traffic in one outside lane and tried to capture the animal, but it ran away.

CPD said that the coyote ran up into a tarp that is above the roadway, and remained there when they decided to call off the rescue effort.