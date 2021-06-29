Charleston Animal Society: 5 tips to keep pets safe on Fourth of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society and Petco Love want to keep pets safe at home this Fourth of July.
Each year, dogs and cats spooked by fireworks run away, leading to “a surge in lost pets” over the holiday weekend.
These five tips from Petco Love can help ensure you and your pet enjoy the holiday together:
- Be alert before and after the holiday. Celebrations typically last all weekend, so being hypervigilant is necessary throughout.
- Keep your pet secure. If you’re considering taking your pet out to enjoy the fireworks show, make sure their leash is failproof. It is also worth considering whether your pet would be more comfortable staying at home.
- Check your yard. Make sure your fence is sturdy and there are no holes or gaps that pets could squeeze through.
- Keep ID tags and microchips up to date. A properly fitted collar with an updated ID tag is a huge factor in whether pets and owners are reunited. Microchips should be registered and have up-to-date information as well.
- Register your pet with Petco Love Lost. The free national database compiles photos of lost and found pets and uses pet facial recognition technology to help identify the animals.