Charleston Animal Society: 5 tips to keep pets safe on Fourth of July

A dog wears a sign at a rally against firecrackers and fireworks during New Year revelries in Manila, Philippines on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. The group said the loud explosions from firecrackers which is traditionally done to welcome the New Year and drive away bad spirits can also harm on the sensitive ears of humans and animals. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society and Petco Love want to keep pets safe at home this Fourth of July.

Each year, dogs and cats spooked by fireworks run away, leading to “a surge in lost pets” over the holiday weekend.

These five tips from Petco Love can help ensure you and your pet enjoy the holiday together: