Charleston Animal Society celebrates 146th anniversary

Charleston County News

Courtesy of: Charleston Animal Society

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society celebrated their 146th anniversary on Sunday.

A celebration was held at the Blackbaud World Headquarters on Daniel Island. Hundreds of supporters attended the ceremony, during which two “significant awards” were given away.

The Community Ambassador Award was given to Blackbaud for its continuous support of Charleston Animal Society and the Pets for Life Program.

The Humanitarian Award was given to Dr. Shirley McGreal, the founder of the International Primate Protection League (IPPL).

The IPPL rescues Gibbons- the smallest apes- from “medical labs, zoos, and other situations” and gives them a new life at the only Gibbon sanctuary in North America, located in Summerville.

There are currently 34 Gibbons living at the sanctuary, according to the press release.

