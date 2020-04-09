Charleston Animal Society donating PPE to VA Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is donating medical supplies typically used in their spay-neuter clinic to healthcare workers at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

CAS says that since they have suspended all non-essential surgeries, they can afford to donate the personal protective equipment (PPE).

President and CEO, Joe Elmore, said that they chose the VA because it “treats veterans who have put their lives on the line for all of us.” He went on to say that CAS is “honored to do what we can” and that “we are all in this together.”

On Friday, CAS will deliver plastic face shields, protective surgical gowns, procedure masks with attached face shields, disposable surgical masks, and small N95 respirators to the VA.