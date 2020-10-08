Charleston Animal Society evacuating animals from Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society on Tuesday was activated to assist in evacuating animals from shelters in Louisiana as the state braces for Hurricane Delta.

Two teams were deployed on Wednesday to begin relocating some 30 cats and over 50 dogs.











Via CAS

Charleston Animal Society president and CEO, Joe Elmore, said that the animals being evacuated by the organization “Are the most vulnerable animals, as others have already been evacuated to regional shelters.”

The animals will be placed in shelters across the Carolinas and Florida, including the Charleston Animal Society.

Amid the upcoming influx, Charleston Animal Society is “asking the public and animal control to prioritize animals to bring into the shelter and delay non-emergency animals for the next few days,” to ensure that the shelter can accommodate the capacity.