Charleston Animal Society experiencing foster crisis after 34 cats found in hotel room, influx of other animals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is experiencing a foster crisis after receiving 62 animals on Wednesday alone.

In what the shelter called a “perfect storm,” Wednesday’s intake included 34 cats found in a hotel room, animals rescued from two possible animal cruelty cases, one dog, an “an influx of neonate kittens.”

The 34 cats living in the hotel room were surrendered by their family. CAS Vice President of Operations and Strategy, Aldwin Roman, said that the family had lost their jobs, home, and now pets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roman said that all of the cats “were very well cared for,” and the family was allowed to keep three of the cats after they received necessary medical care.

CAS says that kitten season has contributed to the overcrowding as well. Since the spring, over 370 kittens have arrived at CAS.

Currently 28 kittens and 10 dogs are in need of foster families. Those interested in fostering can apply at this link.