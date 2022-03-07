NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is partnering with Petco Love for a free vaccine clinic happening this month.

In part of National Pet Vaccination Month, Petco Love and Charleston Animal Society encourage pet parents to keep their furry friends up to date on their shots with a free vaccination clinic happening on March 19.

Organizers say that puppy and kitten season is approaching and pet exposure to contagious with deadly illnesses increase – but those diseases are preventable with a simple vaccine.

“Our goal is to vaccinate 250 animals during our event on the old Navy Base in North Charleston,” said Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA. “National Pet Vaccination Month is a continuation of Petco Love’s 1 million free pet vaccine campaign, which has helped 400,000 pets to date. “The event will be focused on serving dogs but it will be able to accommodate some cats”

The clinic will be held at the old Navy Base at 1150 Molly Green Way, Building 1605 in North Charleston.