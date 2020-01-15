Charleston Animal Society helping with puppy mill bust in the Upstate

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is on their way to the upstate to help bust an alleged puppy mill.

We’re told 140 dogs are at risk.

The Laurens County Animal Shelter asked for help with the investigation and the Charleston Animal Society ‘No Kill South Carolina’ team responded.

Animals involved include dogs and puppies as well as chickens, roosters, rabbits and ducks.

The animals will be evaluated and then transported to safety.

A rescue caravan left Charleston around midday Wednesday.