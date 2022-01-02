Charleston Animal Society helps spay, neuter nearly 700 animals amid vet shortage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is continuing its efforts to save shelter animals held up in the nationwide veterinarian shortage.

On Sunday, Charleston Animal Society announced its completion of two weeks worth of spaying and neutering operations for dogs and cats in animal shelters located in 11 different counties, throughout every region of the state.

The organization completed 686 spaying and neutering surgeries.

“Charleston Animal Society doesn’t just ‘react’ to problems, we get out there and find solutions,” says Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore.

State law prohibits shelter animals to be adopted without being spayed or neutered. Due to the veterinarian shortage, many animals cannot be spayed or neutered, which means they can’t be adopted.

Veterinarians from across the country were recruited through the No Kill South Carolina 2024 initiative to help push the spay and neutering operations.

447 of the surgeries were completed during the latest spay-neuter Week from December 6 to December 11 with veterinarians flown in from Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. 239 surgeries were completed during the first spay-neuter week held in November.

More information can be found at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/SC-Spay-Neuter.