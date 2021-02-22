Charleston Animal Society hosting national animal cruelty investigation training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) this week will host 26 industry professionals from across the country for a week-long workshop on animal cruelty investigations.

According to CAS, “South Carolina has no required training or certification for animal control officers and [CAS] is committed to raising the standard of care for animals throughout our state.”

The workshop will be taught by Code 3 Associates, “one of the leading organizations in the country for both animal welfare and disaster response.”

Individuals with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, City of Charleston Police Department, and Mt. Pleasant Police Department will participate in this week’s training.

Topics include: