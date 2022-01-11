Charleston Animal Society in need of emergency fosters for 20 dogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is urgently seeking foster families for 20 dogs before they are relocated to a shelter in Massachusetts.

The dogs need to be placed immediately and will remain with their fosters until they are moved on January 17.

Charleston Animal Society says that it is currently overcrowded and does not have room to house the dogs before their move.

Anyone interested in fostering should visit Charleston Animal Society immediately for placement.

