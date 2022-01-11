Charleston Animal Society in need of emergency fosters for 20 dogs

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Animal Haven_ Shelter Opening Celebration_368590

File (Photo by Jerritt Clark/FilmMagic)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is urgently seeking foster families for 20 dogs before they are relocated to a shelter in Massachusetts.

The dogs need to be placed immediately and will remain with their fosters until they are moved on January 17.

Charleston Animal Society says that it is currently overcrowded and does not have room to house the dogs before their move.

Anyone interested in fostering should visit Charleston Animal Society immediately for placement.

Click here to see adoptable animals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES